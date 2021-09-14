fbpx
Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature upgraded cameras, a smaller notch and more

The next-generation iPhone is here

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Sep 14, 20211:50 PM EDT
iPhone 13

After months of rumours, Apple has finally officially revealed the iPhone 13 series.

Overall, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 look very similar to their predecessors, including the squared-off sides, a visible display notch and sizable camera bump. Both smartphones also still come in at 5.4-inches and 6.1-inches, respectively.

As expected, most of this year’s changes are under the hood. Apple says that the front of the iPhone 13’s front-facing true-depth camera has been redesigned to be 20 percent smaller, there’s a new, more powerful A15 Bionic chip and that the smartphones’ ultra wide-angle camera has been improved to reduce noise.

Apple claims that the A15 chip is 50 percent faster than its competitors and that its graphics performance is 30 percent faster than its competitors.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also feature the sensor shift technology from last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other camera upgrades include a larger sensor for its wide camera that’s 47 percent bigger than last year, allowing it to perform better under the low-light. The new wide sensor measures in at 12-megapixels with an f/1.6 aperture, while the new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera comes in at f.2.4 with a 120-degree field-of-view.

Other new features include a portrait video mode that allows for selective software-powered focus.

Apple talked briefly about battery, noting that the iPhone 13 mini sports 1.5 hours longer battery life, while the iPhone 13 features 2.5 hours longer battery than the iPhone 12 mini and 12, respectively.

During the event, Apple also revealed the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13

iPhone 12

Display

6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision

6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels

Processor

A15 Bionic chip

A14 Bionic chip

RAM

N/A

4GB of RAM

Storage

128GB, 256GB, 512GB

64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm

Weight

173g

162g

Rear Facing Camera

12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)

12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)

Front Facing Camera

12-megapixel (f/2.2)

12-megapixel (f/2.2)

OS

iOS 15

iOS 14

Battery

Up to 19 hours of video playback

(Up to 17 hours of video playback)

Network Connectivity

LTE/ 5G

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

Sensors

Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

TrueDepth Camera Sensor, Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

September 24, 2021

October 13, 2020

Misc

Colours: Black, Pink, Product Red, Blue, White |

Colours: Black, Green, Product Red, Blue, White |

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are set to go on sale at 5am on September 24th and will be available for pre-order starting on September 17th. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 start at $949 and $1,099, respectively.

Click here to follow all of MobileSyrup‘s coverage of the September 14th Apple product event.

Image credit: Apple

