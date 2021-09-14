Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature upgraded cameras, a smaller notch and more

After months of rumours, Apple has finally officially revealed the iPhone 13 series.
Overall, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 look very similar to their predecessors, including the squared-off sides, a visible display notch and sizable camera bump. Both smartphones also still come in at 5.4-inches and 6.1-inches, respectively.
As expected, most of this year’s changes are under the hood. Apple says that the front of the iPhone 13’s front-facing true-depth camera has been redesigned to be 20 percent smaller, there’s a new, more powerful A15 Bionic chip and that the smartphones’ ultra wide-angle camera has been improved to reduce noise.
Apple claims that the A15 chip is 50 percent faster than its competitors and that its graphics performance is 30 percent faster than its competitors.
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also feature the sensor shift technology from last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other camera upgrades include a larger sensor for its wide camera that’s 47 percent bigger than last year, allowing it to perform better under the low-light. The new wide sensor measures in at 12-megapixels with an f/1.6 aperture, while the new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera comes in at f.2.4 with a 120-degree field-of-view.
Other new features include a portrait video mode that allows for selective software-powered focus.
Apple talked briefly about battery, noting that the iPhone 13 mini sports 1.5 hours longer battery life, while the iPhone 13 features 2.5 hours longer battery than the iPhone 12 mini and 12, respectively.
During the event, Apple also revealed the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.
iPhone 13
iPhone 12
Display
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels
Processor
A15 Bionic chip
A14 Bionic chip
RAM
N/A
4GB of RAM
Storage
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm
Weight
173g
162g
Rear Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)
12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)
Front Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
12-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
iOS 15
iOS 14
Battery
Up to 19 hours of video playback
(Up to 17 hours of video playback)
Network Connectivity
LTE/ 5G
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
Sensors
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
TrueDepth Camera Sensor, Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
September 24, 2021
October 13, 2020
Misc
Colours: Black, Pink, Product Red, Blue, White |
Colours: Black, Green, Product Red, Blue, White |
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are set to go on sale at 5am on September 24th and will be available for pre-order starting on September 17th. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 start at $949 and $1,099, respectively.
Image credit: Apple