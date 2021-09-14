Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature upgraded cameras, a smaller notch and more

After months of rumours, Apple has finally officially revealed the iPhone 13 series.

Overall, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 look very similar to their predecessors, including the squared-off sides, a visible display notch and sizable camera bump. Both smartphones also still come in at 5.4-inches and 6.1-inches, respectively.

As expected, most of this year’s changes are under the hood. Apple says that the front of the iPhone 13’s front-facing true-depth camera has been redesigned to be 20 percent smaller, there’s a new, more powerful A15 Bionic chip and that the smartphones’ ultra wide-angle camera has been improved to reduce noise.

Apple claims that the A15 chip is 50 percent faster than its competitors and that its graphics performance is 30 percent faster than its competitors.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also feature the sensor shift technology from last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max. Other camera upgrades include a larger sensor for its wide camera that’s 47 percent bigger than last year, allowing it to perform better under the low-light. The new wide sensor measures in at 12-megapixels with an f/1.6 aperture, while the new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera comes in at f.2.4 with a 120-degree field-of-view.

Other new features include a portrait video mode that allows for selective software-powered focus.

Apple talked briefly about battery, noting that the iPhone 13 mini sports 1.5 hours longer battery life, while the iPhone 13 features 2.5 hours longer battery than the iPhone 12 mini and 12, respectively.

During the event, Apple also revealed the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13 iPhone 12 Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels Processor A15 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip RAM N/A 4GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm Weight 173g 162g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/2.2) 12-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iOS 15 iOS 14 Battery Up to 19 hours of video playback (Up to 17 hours of video playback) Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Sensors Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer TrueDepth Camera Sensor, Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date September 24, 2021 October 13, 2020 Misc Colours: Black, Pink, Product Red, Blue, White | Colours: Black, Green, Product Red, Blue, White | Display iPhone 13 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision iPhone 12 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels Processor iPhone 13 A15 Bionic chip iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chip RAM iPhone 13 N/A iPhone 12 4GB of RAM Storage iPhone 13 128GB, 256GB, 512GB iPhone 12 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) iPhone 13 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm iPhone 12 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm Weight iPhone 13 173g iPhone 12 162g Rear Facing Camera iPhone 13 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) iPhone 12 12-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) Front Facing Camera iPhone 13 12-megapixel (f/2.2) iPhone 12 12-megapixel (f/2.2) OS iPhone 13 iOS 15 iPhone 12 iOS 14 Battery iPhone 13 Up to 19 hours of video playback iPhone 12 (Up to 17 hours of video playback) Network Connectivity iPhone 13 LTE/ 5G iPhone 12 GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G Sensors iPhone 13 Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer iPhone 12 TrueDepth Camera Sensor, Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type iPhone 13 Nano SIM, eSIM iPhone 12 Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date iPhone 13 September 24, 2021 iPhone 12 October 13, 2020 Misc iPhone 13 Colours: Black, Pink, Product Red, Blue, White | iPhone 12 Colours: Black, Green, Product Red, Blue, White |

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are set to go on sale at 5am on September 24th and will be available for pre-order starting on September 17th. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 start at $949 and $1,099, respectively.

Image credit: Apple