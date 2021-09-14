Apple introduces new ‘Cinematic Mode’ with iPhone 13 lineup

At its annual fall event, dubbed ‘California Streaming’ this year, Apple unveiled its new iPhone 13 with a diagonal dual-camera setup, a sleek, flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12 lineup, a bigger battery along 28 percent brighter Super Retina XDR displays.

Apple says the iPhone 13 and 13 mini will incorporate last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max’s Sensor-Shift Camera Stabilization tech along with new video capabilities, including a new ‘Cinematic Mode.’

The new mode features rack focus and will be useful for content creators or filmmakers. The mode recognizes when a person enters the frame or when your subject is facing the camera and when not and accordingly blurs and focuses the background. Apple says Cinematic mode will hold focus on your subject even when they’re moving, and focus transitions from one subject to another will happen in real-time. Watch the video below, which was shot on an iPhone, for reference.

To give you the control, Cinematic Mode allows you to tap on a person in the background to shift the focus to them. Tapping on the same person a second time will lock and track focus.

Cinematic Mode shoots in Dolby Vision HDR, thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, which creates each frame in Dolby Vision while you are recording. Cinematic Mode will also be available on the higher-end iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max.

Further, the iPhone 13 features a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor that can intake up to 47 percent more light than its predecessor and boasts a 26mm focal length along with an f/1.6 aperture.

It also has a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, 13mm focal length and a 120-degree field of view.

Apple’s iPhone 13 and 13 mini are set to release on September 24th and are available to pre-order starting September 17th at 5am.

Click here to follow all of MobileSyrup‘s coverage of the September 14th Apple product event.