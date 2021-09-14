Apple brings more features to Apple fitness+ and adds group workouts

Not to be outdone by the new Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini or iPhone 13 series, Apple also revealed several updates to its fitness program, Apple Fitness+.

Apple has added more workout times that go all the way down to five minutes, plus there are new filters to sort workouts within the app. You can also pause a workout on one device and resume it on another.

There are also more targeted workouts for people who want to get ready for winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. Alongside this, Apple is still creating new Time to Walk episodes and new Pilates workouts.

The biggest change is called Group Workouts that work on the SharePlay system so you and your friends can all work out together remotely.

