Outaouais, Lanaudière and Laurentides regions can now access Telus 5G

Internet users in the Quebec regions of Outaouais, Lanaudière and Laurentides are now able to connect to Telus’ 5G network.

According to the press releases, this latest network expansion covers communities including Blainville, Cantley, Chelsea, Gatineau, Joliette, Lavaltrie, L’Assomption, Mirabel, Saint-Eustache, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Roch-de-L’Achigan, Sainte-Thérèse, and Terrebonne.

The expansion is funded through a $9 billion investment from Telus, announced in May 2021.

The investment is dedicated to developing Telus’ infrastructure and services, specifically in the province of Quebec.

Most recently, in July, residents of Laval, Quebec gained access Telus’ 5G network in another regional service expansion funded by this same investment.

