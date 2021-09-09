Pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard to get access to the September 10 early beta

You can now pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard to get access to the upcoming game’s beta a little early on September 10th on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

☑️ Team Deathmatch

☑️ Domination

☑️ Kill Confirmed

☑️ Patrol

☑️ Champion Hill The Call of Duty: Vanguard MP Beta goes live September 10. Pre-load available now for those who pre-order on PS4 or PS5: https://t.co/KZzfuac8t5 pic.twitter.com/XnGKLpmzhb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 8, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard costs $89.99 for PS5 and $79.99 for PS4.

While the game is available on Xbox consoles and PC as well, the early beta is exclusive to PlayStation.

Some users on RedFlagDeals have noted that their pre-order codes aren’t working yet. The official Call of Duty: Vanguard Twitter account says that if you haven’t received a code yet, the next set will be sent via email when pre-orders go live tomorrow. It’s worth noting that if you pre-order the game via Best Buy instead of digitally through the PlayStation Store, you’ll receive the beta code early and won’t be charged until the game ships.

Call of Duty: Vanguard marks a return to the World War II-era for the Call of Duty franchise. The game’s story follows the creation of special forces as they face a new threat towards the end of World War II.

Image credit: Activision

Source: RedFlagDeals