Telus investing $9 billion in Quebec through 2024

Telus has announced that it’s investing $9 billion across Quebec over the next three years to expand its 5G and PureFibre networks.
The Vancouver-based carrier says it will launch its 5G network in 157 more communities across the province by the end of 2021.
It also plans to connect hundreds of thousands more homes and businesses to its gigabit-enabled PureFibre network through joint investments with the Quebec and federal governments.
The carrier has announced plans to hire 8.000 Quebecers primarily in construction, engineering and emerging technologies.
“Telus is proud to make this generational investment in Quebec, providing the technology to connect citizens to loved ones, as well as vital resources and information as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“As we look ahead with optimism to a period of social and economic recovery, our investments are enabling more Quebecers with world-best connectivity to work, learn, socialize, access healthcare and transact safely and effectively from their homes.”
The carrier recently announced that it’s investing $14.5 billion in Alberta and $13 billion in British Columbia through 2024.
Source: Telus
