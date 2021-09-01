Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in September 2021

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in September.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.

If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in September:

Netflix

Interstellar (September 10th)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (September 14th)

Line of Duty: Seasons 1-4 (September 29th)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (September 30th)

Prime Video

Maya the Bee Movie (September 5th)

Maya the Bee: The Honey Games (September 5th)

The Bouncer (September 5th)

Where’d You Go Bernadette (September 5th)

The Con is On (September 5th)

Businessmen Vs. Aliens (September 7th)

Fidaa (September 8th)

Child’s Play (September 12th)

Dragged Across Concrete (September 12th)

The Golden Girls (September 14th)

Zombieland: Double Tap (September 16th)

The Poison Rose (September 26th)

The Beach Bum (September 26th)

Hotel Mumbai (September 26th)

Crave