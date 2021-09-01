Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in September 2021

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in September.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in September:
Netflix
- Interstellar (September 10th)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (September 14th)
- Line of Duty: Seasons 1-4 (September 29th)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (September 30th)
Prime Video
- Maya the Bee Movie (September 5th)
- Maya the Bee: The Honey Games (September 5th)
- The Bouncer (September 5th)
- Where’d You Go Bernadette (September 5th)
- The Con is On (September 5th)
- Businessmen Vs. Aliens (September 7th)
- Fidaa (September 8th)
- Child’s Play (September 12th)
- Dragged Across Concrete (September 12th)
- The Golden Girls (September 14th)
- Zombieland: Double Tap (September 16th)
- The Poison Rose (September 26th)
- The Beach Bum (September 26th)
- Hotel Mumbai (September 26th)
Crave
- Building Star Trek *Special* (September 3rd)
- Everybody’s Everything *Documentary* (September 3rd)
- Gary Owen: #DoInWhatIDo *Special* (September 6th)
- In Fabric (September 8th)
- When The Game Stands Tall (September 8th)
- Arrow: seasons 1-8 (September 10th)
- Code 8 (September 12th)
- The Good Liar (September 12th)
- Snatch: seasons 1-2 (September 13th)
- Terror at the Mall (September 14th)
- Strange History of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell *Special* (September 18th)
- Ford V Ferrari (September 19th)
- Doctor Sleep (September 20th)
- The Twentieth Century (September 20th)
- All About Who You Know (September 30th)
- Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star (September 30th)
- Christine (September 30th)
- Easy Rider (September 30th)
- Edward Scissorhands (September 30th)
- Evil Dead (September 30th)
- Final Destination 2 (September 30th)
- Flipped (September 30th)
- Fubar (September 30th)
- Fubar II (September 30th)
- Head in the Clouds (September 30th)
- Hitch (September 30th)
- Hollow in the Land (September 30th)
- Hyena Road (September 30th)
- The Informant! (September 30th)
- The King of Marvin Gardens (September 30th)
- Lie Exposed (September 30th)
- Lone Survivor (September 30th)
- Menteur (September 30th)
- Motherless Brooklyn (September 30th)
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation (September 30th)
- Orphan (September 30th)
- Pan’s Labyrinth (September 30th)
- Paris is Burning *Documentary* (September 30th)
- The People Garden (September 30th)
- Pleasantville (September 30th)
- Poster Girl (September 30th)
- Rain Down (September 30th)
- Seinfeld: seasons 1-9 (September 30th)
- Shadow Trap (September 30th)
- Sisters & Brothers (September 30th)
- Sleepless in Seattle (September 30th)
- Songs She Wrote About People She Knows (September 30th)
- St. Vincent (September 30th)
- Stress Position (September 30th)
- Triplets of Belleville (September 30th)