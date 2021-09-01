PlayStation’s Essential Picks sale includes notable titles up to 85 percent off

The PlayStation Store is offering a new ‘Essential Picks’ sale that features several games, including It Takes Two, F1 2021, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and more on discount.

Check out some notable deals below:

The “Essential Picks” sale is set to end on September 16th. You can find all games under the sale here.

Source: PlayStation, Via: u/lbabinz