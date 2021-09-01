PlayStation’s Essential Picks sale includes notable titles up to 85 percent off

The PlayStation Store is offering a new ‘Essential Picks’ sale that features several games, including It Takes Two, F1 2021, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and more on discount.
Check out some notable deals below:
A
- ABZÛ: Now $6.74, was $26.99
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Now $2.09, was $6.99
- ADR1FT: Now $5.39, was $26.99
- Alekhine’s Gun: Now $4.04, was $26.99
- Ape Escape 2: Now $4.99, was $9.99
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits: Now $7.49, was $14.99
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG: Now $2.74, was $5.49
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA: Now $2.74, was $5.49
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN: Now $2.74, was $5.49
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN: Now $2.74, was $5.49
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry: Now $4.99, was $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5: Now $54.99, was $99.99
- Assetto Corsa Competizione: Now $26.74, was $53.49
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition: Now $10.39, was $51.99
B
- Baja: Edge of Control HD: Now $5.99, was $39.99
- BATTLESHIP: Now $7.99, was $19.99
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots: Now $2.09, was $6.99
- Beast Quest: Now $5.39, was $26.99
- Ben 10: Now $10.79, was $26.99
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk: Now $31.99, was $79.99
- Biomutant: Now $47.99, was $59.99
- BioShock 2 Remastered: Now $20.24, was $26.99
- BioShock Remastered: Now $20.24, was $26.99
- Blasphemous: Now $12.05, was $33.49
- Blizzard Arcade Collection: Now $20.24, was $26.99
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: Now $26.74, was $53.49
- Book of Demons: Now $13.39, was $33.49
- Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5: Now $44.99, was $99.99
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse: Now $5.02, was $33.49
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons: Now $6.74, was $26.99
- Bugsnax: Now $25.11, was $33.49
C
- Call of Cthulhu: Now $9.99, was $39.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5: Now $44.99, was $89.99
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- Chasm: Now $8.09, was $26.99
- Child of Light: Now $5.99, was $19.99
- Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5: Now $42.79, was $53.49
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition PS4 & PS5: Now $53.59, was $66.99
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition: Now $10.69, was $53.49
- CODE VEIN: Now $19.99, was $79.99
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster: Now $13.49, was $26.99
- Control: Ultimate Edition: Now $26.74, was $53.49
- Cooking Mama: Cookstar: Now $37.44, was $53.49
- Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle: Now $74.99, was $149.99
- Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle: Now $63.24, was $114.99
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: Now $47.99, was $79.99
- Cris Tales: Now $42.79, was $53.49
D
- Dark Cloud: Now $7.49, was $14.99
- Dark Cloud 2: Now $7.49, was $14.99
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition: Now $5.99, was $39.99
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition: Now $5.39, was $26.99
- Days Gone: Now $29.99, was $49.99
- Dead by Daylight PS4 & PS5: Now $19.99, was $39.99
- Dead Island Definitive Edition: Now $3.99, was $19.99
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge: Now $1.39, was $6.99
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition: Now $3.99, was $19.99
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut: Now $3.99, was $19.99
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: Now $41.24, was $54.99
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders: Now $18.72, was $53.49
E
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair: Now $12.49, was $24.99
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale: Now $21.59, was $26.99
- Extinction: Now $5.99, was $39.99
F
- F1 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5: Now $75.99, was $94.99
- Fade to Silence: Now $11.99, was $39.99
- FantaVision: Now $4.99, was $9.99
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise: Now $13.49, was $26.99
- For Honor: Now $9.99, was $39.99
G
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition: Now $6.74, was $26.99
- Ghostrunner: Now $15.99, was $39.99
- GreedFall – Standard Edition: Now $15.97, was $46.99
- Grow Home: Now $5.49, was $10.99
- Grow Up: Now $5.39, was $13.49
H
- Handball 21: Now $19.79, was $53.49
- HELLDIVERS SUPER-EARTH ULTIMATE EDITION: Now $18.72, was $53.49
- Hellpoint: Now $18.79, was $46.99
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition: Now $47.99, was $79.99
- Hot Shots Tennis: Now $6.74, was $13.49
I
- Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure!: Now $18.89, was $53.99
- Indivisible: Now $24.07, was $53.49
- inFAMOUS First Light: Now $11.99, was $19.99
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition: Now $19.99, was $79.99
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5: Now $41.24, was $54.99
J
- Jeopardy!: Now $6.74, was $26.99
- Journey Collector’s Edition: Now $16.49, was $27.49
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Now $19.99, was $39.99
K
L
- Last Day of June: Now $6.74, was $26.99
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham: Now $6.24, was $24.99
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection: Now $7.49, was $29.99
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Now $6.74, was $26.99
- Let’s Sing 2021: Now $26.74, was $53.49
- Let’s Sing Queen: Now $32.09, was $53.49
- Little Big Workshop: Now $20.24, was $26.99
M
- Mafia: Definitive Edition: Now $32.09, was $53.49
- Maximum Football 2018: Now $5.39, was $13.49
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN: Now $6.74, was $26.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor- Game of the Year Edition: Now $7.49, was $29.99
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3: Now $9.99, was $49.99
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2: Now $40.11, was $53.49
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5: Now $31.99, was $79.99
- MotoGP 20: Now $9.99, was $49.99
N
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1: Now $6.74, was $26.99
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2: Now $8.09, was $26.99
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst: Now $8.09, was $26.99
- NASCAR Heat 4: Now $8.09, was $26.99
- Necromunda: Hired Gun: Now $40.11, was $53.49
- Need for Speed Heat: Now $19.99, was $79.99
- Neighbours back From Hell: Now $14.99, was $19.99
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5: Now $39.99, was $79.99
O
- One Piece: Burning Blood: Now $11.99, was $79.99
- Outward: Now $13.37, was $53.49
- Overcooked! 2: Now $11.38, was $33.49
- Override 2: Super Mech League: Now $13.19, was $39.99
P
- PAC-MAN 256: Now $3.14, was $6.99
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition: Now $13.39, was $66.99
- Portal Knights: Now $10.79, was $26.99
- Primal: Now $4.99, was $9.99
R
- Race with Ryan: Now $13.99, was $39.99
- Red Dead Online: Now $14.99, was $29.99
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered: Now $7.99, was $39.99
- Resident Evil: Now $6.74, was $26.99
- RESIDENT EVIL 2: Now $21.39, was $53.49
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard: Now $13.49, was $26.99
- RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS: Now $10.79, was $26.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration: Now $7.99, was $39.99
S
- SEGA Genesis Classics: Now $13.99, was $39.99
- Serious Sam Collection: Now $19.99, was $39.99
- Shenmue I & II: Now $11.99, was $39.99
- SKATE CITY: Now $13.99, was $19.99
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts: Now $13.37, was $53.49
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole: Now $20.99, was $69.99
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: Now $32.49, was $64.99
T
- TALES OF BERSERIA: Now $13.49, was $26.99
- Terraria: PS4 Edition: Now $13.49, was $26.99
- The Crew: Now $8.90, was $26.99
- The Evil Within: Now $13.49, was $26.99
- The Evil Within 2: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- The Surge 2: Now $16.74, was $66.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition: Now $20.09, was $66.99
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle: Now $41.99, was $69.99
U
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Now $13.19, was $32.99
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy: Now $9.99, was $19.99
- UNO: Now $5.39, was $13.49
- Unturned: Now $13.39, was $33.49
V
W
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2: Now $9.99, was $39.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition: Now $26.69, was $89.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5: Now $44.05, was $133.49
- Wild Arms 3: Now $7.49, was $14.99
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood: Now $13.49, was $26.99
Y
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5: Now $56.09, was $93.49
- Yooka-Laylee: Now $8.02, was $53.49
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: Now $9.99, was $39.99
Z
The “Essential Picks” sale is set to end on September 16th. You can find all games under the sale here.
Source: PlayStation, Via: u/lbabinz