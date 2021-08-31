Here’s what’s coming to Crave in September 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in September.

Series and movies like the original Candyman, Mortal Kombat, Canada’s Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza and more are set to hit the streaming platform.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in September 2021:

September 1st

Big Bang Theory: season 10

Backcountry *Canadian Film* — Starz

Candyman (1992) — Starz

September 3rd

The Croods — Starz

Despicable Me 2 — Starz

Detroit — Starz

Nanny McPhee Returns — Starz

Now And Then — Starz

Ocean’s 11 (1960) — Starz

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) — Starz

School of Rock — Starz

Wonder — Starz

Alien Stole My Body — HBO + Movies

Crisis *Canadian Film — HBO + Movies

Curious George 5: Goes West, Goes Wild — HBO + Movies

Promising Young Woman — HBO + Movies

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James *Documentary @ 9pm ET

Wellington Paranormal: seasons 1-3

Catfish

The Goldbergs: season 8

September 4th

Virtuoso — Starz

September 5th

Billions: season 5, episode 8 — Mid-Season Premiere @9pm ET

September 6th

Canada’s Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza Canadian Special @9pm ET

September 8th

Heaven on Earth — Canadian Film

September 9th

The Flordia Project — HBO + Movies

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — Starz

Napoleon Dynamite — Starz

September 10th

Half Brothers — HBO + Movies

News of the World — HBO + Movies

Scenes from a Marriage (1974) — HBO + Movies @ 9pm ET

Detainee 001 @8pm ET

Sister, Sister: seasons 4-6

The Stand Up Show with Jon Dore: season 2

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: season 4B

An American Tail — Starz

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel — Starz

Bullitt — Starz

Confidence — Starz

Lean on Me — Starz

The Mask — Starz

Next Day Air — Starz

Phantom Boy — Starz

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel — Starz

September 12th

American Rust: season 1, episode 1 @10pm ET

Scenes from a Marriage — HBO + Movies @9pm ET

September 13th

Back to Life: season 2, episode 1 @10pm ET

September 14th

Level Playing Field: season 1, episode 1 — HBO + Movies @8pm ET — HBO + Movies

September 15th

Empire of Dirt *Canadian Film — Starz

September 16th

Dark Side of the Ring: season 3B, episode 1 — Canadian Series @9pm ET

September 17th

Corner Gas Animated: season 4 Canadian Series

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: season 6

Families of the Mafia: seasons 1-2

After Hours — Starz

P.S. I Love You — Starz

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns — Starz

Spontaneous — HBO + Movies

Vox Lux — HBO + Movies

September 18th

2021 TIFF Tribute Awards Canadian Special @7pm ET

September 22nd

Take This Waltz Canadian Film — Starz

September 23rd

Doom Patrol: season 3, episodes 1-2 @9:30pm ET

September 24th

Being James Bond

Fear Thy Roommate: season 1 — Canadian Series

Surrealestate: season 1 — Canadian Series

True Life Crime: season 2

Battle Royale — Starz

Draft Day — Starz

Mortal Kombat (1995) — Starz, HBO + Movies

Rumble in the Bronx (1994) — Starz

The Martian — Starz

TMNT — Starz

Mortal Kombat (2021) — HBO + Movies

Six Minutes to Midnight — HBO + Movies

September 26th

Nuclear Family: season 1, episode 1 @10pm ET

BMF: season 1, episode 1 — Starz

September 29th

How She Move — Canadian Film — Starz

Ride Along — Starz

One Day in the Life of Noah Piuggatuk — Canadian Film — HBO + Movies

We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.

Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.

Image credit: Crave