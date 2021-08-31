Here’s what’s coming to Crave in September 2021

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in September.
Series and movies like the original Candyman, Mortal Kombat, Canada’s Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza and more are set to hit the streaming platform.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in September 2021:
September 1st
- Big Bang Theory: season 10
- Backcountry *Canadian Film* — Starz
- Candyman (1992) — Starz
September 3rd
- The Croods — Starz
- Despicable Me 2 — Starz
- Detroit — Starz
- Nanny McPhee Returns — Starz
- Now And Then — Starz
- Ocean’s 11 (1960) — Starz
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001) — Starz
- School of Rock — Starz
- Wonder — Starz
- Alien Stole My Body — HBO + Movies
- Crisis *Canadian Film — HBO + Movies
- Curious George 5: Goes West, Goes Wild — HBO + Movies
- Promising Young Woman — HBO + Movies
- Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James *Documentary @ 9pm ET
- Wellington Paranormal: seasons 1-3
- Catfish
- The Goldbergs: season 8
September 4th
Virtuoso — Starz
September 5th
- Billions: season 5, episode 8 — Mid-Season Premiere @9pm ET
September 6th
- Canada’s Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza Canadian Special @9pm ET
September 8th
- Heaven on Earth — Canadian Film
September 9th
- The Flordia Project — HBO + Movies
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — Starz
- Napoleon Dynamite — Starz
September 10th
- Half Brothers — HBO + Movies
- News of the World — HBO + Movies
- Scenes from a Marriage (1974) — HBO + Movies @ 9pm ET
- Detainee 001 @8pm ET
- Sister, Sister: seasons 4-6
- The Stand Up Show with Jon Dore: season 2
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation: season 4B
- An American Tail — Starz
- Best Exotic Marigold Hotel — Starz
- Bullitt — Starz
- Confidence — Starz
- Lean on Me — Starz
- The Mask — Starz
- Next Day Air — Starz
- Phantom Boy — Starz
- The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel — Starz
September 12th
- American Rust: season 1, episode 1 @10pm ET
- Scenes from a Marriage — HBO + Movies @9pm ET
September 13th
- Back to Life: season 2, episode 1 @10pm ET
September 14th
- Level Playing Field: season 1, episode 1 — HBO + Movies @8pm ET — HBO + Movies
September 15th
- Empire of Dirt *Canadian Film — Starz
September 16th
- Dark Side of the Ring: season 3B, episode 1 — Canadian Series @9pm ET
September 17th
- Corner Gas Animated: season 4 Canadian Series
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: season 6
- Families of the Mafia: seasons 1-2
- After Hours — Starz
- P.S. I Love You — Starz
- Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns — Starz
- Spontaneous — HBO + Movies
- Vox Lux — HBO + Movies
September 18th
- 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards Canadian Special @7pm ET
September 22nd
- Take This Waltz Canadian Film — Starz
September 23rd
- Doom Patrol: season 3, episodes 1-2 @9:30pm ET
September 24th
- Being James Bond
- Fear Thy Roommate: season 1 — Canadian Series
- Surrealestate: season 1 — Canadian Series
- True Life Crime: season 2
- Battle Royale — Starz
- Draft Day — Starz
- Mortal Kombat (1995) — Starz, HBO + Movies
- Rumble in the Bronx (1994) — Starz
- The Martian — Starz
- TMNT — Starz
- Mortal Kombat (2021) — HBO + Movies
- Six Minutes to Midnight — HBO + Movies
September 26th
- Nuclear Family: season 1, episode 1 @10pm ET
- BMF: season 1, episode 1 — Starz
September 29th
- How She Move — Canadian Film — Starz
- Ride Along — Starz
- One Day in the Life of Noah Piuggatuk — Canadian Film — HBO + Movies
- We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.
Image credit: Crave