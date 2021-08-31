fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to Crave in September 2021

Candyman, Mortal Kombat, Canada's Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza are coming to Bell's streaming service

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Aug 31, 20213:30 PM EDT
Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in September.

Series and movies like the original Candyman, Mortal Kombat, Canada’s Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza and more are set to hit the streaming platform.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in September 2021:

September 1st

  • Big Bang Theory: season 10
  • Backcountry *Canadian Film*  — Starz
  • Candyman (1992) — Starz

September 3rd

  • The Croods — Starz
  • Despicable Me 2 — Starz
  • Detroit — Starz
  • Nanny McPhee Returns — Starz
  • Now And Then — Starz
  • Ocean’s 11 (1960) — Starz 
  • Ocean’s Eleven (2001) — Starz 
  • School of Rock — Starz
  • Wonder — Starz 
  • Alien Stole My Body — HBO + Movies
  • Crisis *Canadian Film — HBO + Movies 
  • Curious George 5: Goes West, Goes Wild — HBO + Movies 
  • Promising Young Woman — HBO + Movies
  • Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James *Documentary @ 9pm ET
  • Wellington Paranormal: seasons 1-3
  • Catfish
  • The Goldbergs: season 8

September 4th

Virtuoso — Starz 

September 5th

  • Billions: season 5, episode 8 — Mid-Season Premiere @9pm ET

September 6th

  • Canada’s Drag Race Anniversary Extravaganza Canadian Special @9pm ET

September 8th

  • Heaven on Earth — Canadian Film

September 9th

  • The Flordia Project  — HBO + Movies
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — Starz 
  • Napoleon Dynamite — Starz

September 10th

  • Half Brothers — HBO + Movies
  • News of the World — HBO + Movies 
  • Scenes from a Marriage (1974) — HBO + Movies @ 9pm ET
  • Detainee 001 @8pm ET
  • Sister, Sister: seasons 4-6
  • The Stand Up Show with Jon Dore: season 2
  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation: season 4B
  • An American Tail — Starz
  • Best Exotic Marigold Hotel — Starz 
  • Bullitt — Starz
  • Confidence — Starz 
  • Lean on Me — Starz
  • The Mask — Starz 
  • Next Day Air — Starz 
  • Phantom Boy — Starz
  • The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel — Starz 

September 12th

  • American Rust: season 1, episode 1 @10pm ET
  • Scenes from a Marriage — HBO + Movies @9pm ET

September 13th

  • Back to Life: season 2, episode 1 @10pm ET

September 14th

  • Level Playing Field: season 1, episode 1 — HBO + Movies @8pm ET — HBO + Movies

September 15th

  • Empire of Dirt *Canadian Film — Starz 

September 16th

  • Dark Side of the Ring: season 3B, episode 1 — Canadian Series @9pm ET

September 17th

  • Corner Gas Animated: season 4 Canadian Series
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: season 6
  • Families of the Mafia: seasons 1-2
  • After Hours — Starz
  • P.S. I Love You — Starz
  • Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns — Starz 
  • Spontaneous — HBO + Movies
  • Vox Lux — HBO + Movies 

September 18th

  • 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards Canadian Special @7pm ET

September 22nd

  • Take This Waltz Canadian FilmStarz

September 23rd

  • Doom Patrol: season 3, episodes 1-2 @9:30pm ET

September 24th

  • Being James Bond
  • Fear Thy Roommate: season 1 — Canadian Series
  • Surrealestate: season 1 — Canadian Series
  • True Life Crime: season 2
  • Battle Royale — Starz
  • Draft Day — Starz
  • Mortal Kombat (1995) — Starz, HBO + Movies
  • Rumble in the Bronx (1994) — Starz
  • The Martian — Starz
  • TMNT — Starz 
  • Mortal Kombat (2021) — HBO + Movies
  • Six Minutes to Midnight — HBO + Movies

September 26th

  • Nuclear Family: season 1, episode 1 @10pm ET
  • BMF: season 1, episode 1 — Starz

September 29th

  • How She Move — Canadian FilmStarz
  • Ride Along — Starz
  • One Day in the Life of Noah Piuggatuk — Canadian Film HBO + Movies
  • We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.

Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and more.

