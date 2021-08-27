Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada in September 2021

Every month, Amazon brings a number of new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and September is no different.

This month Cinderella, Pet Sematary, Bridesmaids and more are coming to Amazon’s streaming platform.

Below is everything set to hit Amazon Prime Video this month:

September 1st

Bridesmaids

Mother!

Angel: seasons 1-5

September 2nd

City of Lies

September 5th

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

September 3rd

Cinderella (Amazon Original)

Kid 90 (Exclusive Content)

September 7th

Dreams Come True #3: season 1

September 8

Mumbai Diaries 26/11: season 1 (Amazon Original)

September 10th

The Voyeurs (Amazon Original)

Mixte: season 1 (Amazon Original)

LuLaRiche: season 1 (Amazon Original)

The Mauritanian

September 13th

Dr. Death ( requires StackTV membership for $12.99)

Love Island UK: season 7 (Hayu)

September 16th

El Juego De Las Llaves: season 2 (Amazon Original)

September 17th

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Amazon Original)

Back To The Rafters: season 1 (Amazon Original)

The Mad Women’s Ball (Amazon Original)

Do, Re & Mi: season 1 (Amazon Original)

September 20th

Pet Sematary

September 23rd

September 24th

Goliath: season 4 (Amazon Original)

Absentia: season 3

Savage X Fenty Show: season 3 (Amazon Original)

Birds of Paradise (Amazon Original)

Dinner Club: season 1 (Amazon Original)

September 26th

BMF (requires a $5.99/month Starz membership)

September 28th

The Walking Dead: World Beyond: season 2 (requires AMC+ membership for $8.99)

September 30th

True Story Avec: season 2 (Amazon Original)

69 The Saga Of Danny Hernandez (Exclusive Content)

Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit

Amazon Prime is priced at $79 per year with a 30-day trial period. The trial isn’t available for those in Quebec, but Prime Video costs $79 for a 13-month subscription, giving you one extra month for the same price.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

