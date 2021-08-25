Halo Infinite will probably launch on December 8th: report

The much-anticipated next installment in the Halo series, Halo Infinite, will launch on December 8th, 2021.
According to The Verge, the date appeared on the Microsoft Store (spotted by @ALumia_Italia on Twitter). Additionally, a source familiar with Microsoft’s plans told The Verge that the December 8th date is accurate. The company is expected to officially announce the date at Gamescom, which kicks off today.
However, in my own test, the Microsoft Store showed a different date for the release of Halo Infinite: December 31st, 2021.
Regardless, it seems Halo Infinite will drop sometime in December, and we will probably learn the exact date at Gamescom. Infinite was supposed to launch in November 2020, but Microsoft and 343 Industries delayed the game to fall 2021 in part due to challenges caused by the pandemic.
It’s also worth noting that the news comes just days after 343 announced that Infinite wouldn’t launch with campaign co-op or the ‘Forge’ mode. Both features will come at a later date, roughly three and six months after launch, respectively.
Beyond that, there are other indications that development was difficult and tumultuous. Microsoft assigned Bunge veteran Jospeh Staten to head development of Infinite nearly a year ago, and 343 hasn’t shown off much of the campaign since the eight-minute campaign demo shown in July 2020 that birthed the ‘Craig’ meme.
Still, there are some good signs too. For example, the recent technical preview for Infinite’s multiplayer, while not perfect, was generally liked. MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke wrote that Infinite’s multiplayer is shaping up to “one of the best arena shooters of the last few years.”
With a potential December launch on the horizon, things may finally be looking up for Halo Infinite.
Source: The Verge
Comments