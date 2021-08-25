PREVIOUS
Here’s how to watch Gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live

More than 30 games will be featured, including Call of Duty: Vanguard, the new Saints Row and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Aug 25, 2021

10:23 AM EDT

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Toronto-born The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley is bringing back his Gamescom Opening Night Live event for another year.

Taking place today at 11am PT/2pm ET, the show will run for about two hours and feature more than 30 games. Some of the confirmed titles include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaDeath Stranding: Director’s Cut, the next Saints Row and Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6.

Meanwhile, confirmed publishers beyond the ones for those games include Xbox Game Studios, Bandai Namco and Sega.

It’s important to note, however, that a half-hour pre-show will begin at 10:30am PT/1:30pm ET and feature several announcements.

You can tune in to the pre-show and main show via The Game Awards’ YouTube and Twitch channels.

Note: we’re only mentioning Call of Duty: Vanguard because it’s a headlining title at the show. That said, you should know that Activision Blizzard, the game’s publisher, is currently facing a major lawsuit from the state of California regarding years of alleged employee abuse.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

