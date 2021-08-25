Here’s how to watch Gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live

Toronto-born The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley is bringing back his Gamescom Opening Night Live event for another year.
Taking place today at 11am PT/2pm ET, the show will run for about two hours and feature more than 30 games. Some of the confirmed titles include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, the next Saints Row and Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6.
Meanwhile, confirmed publishers beyond the ones for those games include Xbox Game Studios, Bandai Namco and Sega.
🕒 24 hours from now! 🕒
Here are some of the publishers who will be participating in @gamescom #OpeningNightLive tomorrow.
Hope to see you for the livestream as we celebrate all the amazing video games coming later this year and in the future! pic.twitter.com/2J1xJEgzHS
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2021
It’s important to note, however, that a half-hour pre-show will begin at 10:30am PT/1:30pm ET and feature several announcements.
You can tune in to the pre-show and main show via The Game Awards’ YouTube and Twitch channels.
Note: we’re only mentioning Call of Duty: Vanguard because it’s a headlining title at the show. That said, you should know that Activision Blizzard, the game’s publisher, is currently facing a major lawsuit from the state of California regarding years of alleged employee abuse.
Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
