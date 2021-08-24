Apple Watch Series 7 will reportedly come in 41mm, 45mm sizes

A few more details about Apple’s rumoured upcoming Watch Series 7 leaked, this time revealing information about the size of the watch case.
MacRumors reports that an account by the name ‘UnclePan’ posted on Chinese social platform Weibo that the Apple Watch Series 7 would come in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, an increase from the Series 6’s 40mm and 44mm sizes.
Although the UnclePan has shared leaks in the past, this news on its own isn’t that big. However, alongside other leaks, the alleged Series 7 case sizes build on rumours of a redesign for Apple’s smartwatch.
Previously, leaker Jon Prosser shared that the Apple Watch Series 7 would sport a flat-edge design similar to the iPhone 12 line and the newer iPad Pro and Air models. Additionally, Prosser noted that the Series 7 watch would offer a bigger screen and come in a new green colour.
Additionally, 9to5Mac noted that Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently wrote in his Power On newsletter that the Series 7 would sport a “bit of a redesign” and in a June report, noted the watch would have a thinner display bezel, among other things.
All the rumours about a redesign and larger screen make the UnclePan leak much more credible. If the screen is bigger and the bezels smaller, it makes sense that the case size would change too.
It’s worth noting this isn’t the first time the Apple Watch size has changed. Up until the Watch Series 4, Apple Watches came in 38mm and 42mm sizes. Starting with Series 4, the sizes went to 40mm and 44mm.
Another thing worth noting is that so far, every Apple Watch has supported the same watch bands. The UnclePan account confirms this will continue to be the case going forward — the Series 7 will have new sizes, but the “new and old bands are universal.”
Apple will likely unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 at one of its September events.
