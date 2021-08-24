Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One this holiday

Xbox has confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming will launch on Xbox consoles this holiday.
With the rollout, Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to stream more than 100 games to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Notably, this is how those on Xbox One will be able to play games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, which would otherwise not be able to run natively on the last-gen system.
The feature will first be tested among members of the Xbox Insider program before expanding to all users. Xbox says Cloud Gaming on consoles will support up to 1080p and 60fps “to ensure the highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices,” just like it currently does for streaming on mobile and PC.
Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month and offers access to Cloud Gaming and Game Pass for both console and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.
The Cloud Gaming expansion news came during Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 stream.
