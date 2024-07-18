Google confirms Pixel 9 Pro redesign in new video

Google loves to show off its phones before officially revealing them, and this year, it’s done it again.

In a new video on the Made By Google social channels, the company uses Gemini AI to write a breakup message to its old phone, and then, at the end of the video, the Pixel 9 Pro is revealed.

A phone built for the Gemini era.

It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy. Learn more and sign up for #MadeByGoogle updates: https://t.co/PUmAUi4YBe pic.twitter.com/I3EEXOkq3I — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 18, 2024

Clicking the link takes you to a website where you can sign up for email updates about Google’s new products. The tagline on the page says, “Powerful. Magical. And coming soon.”

All will be revealed on August 13th at the next Made by Google event.

There have been numerous other leaks, such as photos suggesting that the Pixel Fold will get a new aspect ratio, and a similar camera bar to the one shown off in the Pixel 9 Pro teaser. The Pixel 9 will get a similar redesign and this year Google may launch a new larger screen size called the Pixel 9 Pro XL. You can read more about the upcoming phones in our previous reporting.

Source: Made by Google