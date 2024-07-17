Forget the popcorn bucket — this new Xbox Controller is shaped like Deadpool’s ass

Microsoft has partnered with Marvel Studios to give away a special Deadpool & Wolverine-themed Xbox Series X console and accompanying controller, and it’s a doozy.

The console features Deadpool’s signature red-and-black suit and his katanas, Bea and Arthur, sticking out from either side. But it’s the gamepad that’s particularly notable, as it’s modelled, as Xbox puts it, after Deadpool’s “much-discussed, perfectly rounded tush.”

Yes, the rear of the gamepad is quite literally Deadpool’s rear. See the so-called ‘Cheeky Controller’ for yourself in this video:

Those interested in entering to win the console and controller can do so by following Xbox on X (Twitter) and reposting this post with the hashtag #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes. The contest ends on August 11th, 2024 and is open to every country in which Xbox is available, including Canada.

Make his finest asset yours Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌ Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPb — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

Notably, the contest runs a few weeks into Deadpool & Wolverine‘s theatrical run, which begins on July 26th. Therefore, you’ll have some time to watch (and even rewatch) the grand reunion between Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds and Australia’s own Hugh Jackman and, hopefully, snag the lewd Wolverine popcorn bucket.

In other Deadpool & Wolverine news, Marvel has also revealed the full tracklist for the film, featuring everything from NSYNC and Canada’s own Avril Lavigne to Green Day and, in a brilliant touch, Jackman’s own The Greatest Showman.

The tracklist for #DeadpoolAndWolverine is here! 🎵 Pre-order the vinyl now: https://t.co/wB7H479BXg

Get tickets to see the film in theaters July 26. pic.twitter.com/9EL1eGzlyI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 17, 2024

Source: Xbox