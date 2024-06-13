fbpx
Business

Collision 2024 will be the last one in Toronto

The tech conference will transition to Web Summit next year and take place in Vancouver

Jonathan Lamont
Jun 13, 202412:33 PM EDT 0 comments
Collision conference

This year’s Collision conference in Toronto will be the last one in the city — next year, there will be a conference in Vancouver instead.

Web Summit, which runs Collision, plans for Web Summit Vancouver to take over from Collision, citing the growing tech sector in Vancouver as one of the main reasons for the move.

Per CP24, Collision started in 2019 in Toronto and showcased startups and businesses in the technology sector. Web Summit highlighted the economic impact Collision had on the city, bringing in $189 million in economic impact to Toronto during in-person events in 2019, 2022 and 2023. (The 2020 and 2021 conferences were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Web Summit called Collision the fastest-growing tech event in North America and estimated that the 2024 event, which starts June 17th, will bring $77 million in economic impact to Toronto. Over 40,000 tech entrepreneurs from over 130 countries are expected to attend.

Header image credit: Collision

Source: CP24

