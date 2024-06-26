Where to stream The Bear in Canada

One of TV’s most acclaimed series, The Bear, returns this week for its third season.

FX’s critical darling follows Chicago chef Carmy and his team in the high-pressure environment of a restaurant. In Season 3, the gang must deal with the challenges of a full-scale fine dining establishment after running a small sandwich shop.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy) and stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Lionel Boyce (Loiter Squad), Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment), Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live) and Fort Erie, Ontario chef Matty Matheson.

In Canada, The Bear streams exclusively on Disney+. All 10 episodes of the new season hit the service on Wednesday, June 26th at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Image credit: FX