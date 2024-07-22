Telus offering select Koodo customers $65/200GB to make the switch via text

Telus has made another attempt to get our editor and chief, Jon Lamont, to switch from Koodo to Telus.

The text he received from a 4010 number offers a Telus Essential Unlimited plan for $50 monthly with 100GB of data at 5G speed. If he wants even more data, he could go up a stage and pay $65 monthly for 200GB of 5G+ speeds. It also comes with 24 months of Disney+ Standard for free, $0 data sharing with a smartwatch or tablet, and you can save up to $15 monthly per person when you bring family members.

This is a pretty sick deal, and if you receive this offer, I’d suggest you take it.

In other recent news reports, Telus has forced its call centre employees back into the office three days a week. However, one call centre in Barrie, ON, has been closed for good, leading to complications for 150 of Telus’ Ontario-based support employees.