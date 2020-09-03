Nintendo bringing Super Mario 64, Sunshine, Galaxy and 3D World to the Switch

Following months of rumours, Nintendo has confirmed that it’s bringing several Mario games to the Nintendo Switch in celebration of the Italian plumber’s 35th anniversary, including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy and more.
Nintendo optimized the classic Mario titles mentioned above for the Switch with improved resolutions and new gameplay features. Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches September 18th and will be available until March 31, 2021, according to Nintendo’s recent press release regarding the game. You can pre-order the game now and it costs $79.99 in Canada.
The company is also re-releasing Wii U Mario game Super Mario 3D World for the Switch as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on February 12th, 2021. Similar to the Mario titles included in Mario 3D All-Stars and other Wii U re-releases like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World is an enhanced version of the original game. The Bowser’s Fury portion of the title references a new game world that wasn’t available in the Wii U version.
Finally, Nintendo is also bringing back its classic Super Nintendo Super Mario All-Stars collection that includes Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros 3. The game releases on Nintendo Switch Online today, September 3rd. This is being given away for free to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers inside the ‘Super Nintendo Entertainment System app.
While it’s great to see Nintendo bring its classic 3D Super Mario titles to the Switch, breaking out Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury out as its own title feels like a bit of a cash grab on the Japanese gaming giant’s part.
That said, I’m looking forward to going back and playing Super Mario Sunshine since it’s one of the 3D Mario titles I didn’t spend much time with when it originally released for the GameCube back in 2002.
