GM preparing for next-gen vehicles, adding 5G starting in 2023

The race to 5G ramped up over the last year, and now major automaker General Motors has announced that it will start equipping several of its vehicles with the next-gen connectivity as a standard feature starting in 2024.
Since car models generally drop ahead of the actual year they’re released in, we’ll likely see these 5G cars in 2023. 5G is anticipated to be a strong factor in helping push self-driving technology forward, so it’s exciting to see GM adopt it wholeheartedly.
For most day-to-day drivers, 5G will result in faster maps, music downloads and data speeds in your car. The next-gen network technology will also become more important as vehicle software updates become increasingly larger.
GM has yet to say what vehicles will come with 5G, but I’d expect the technology to appear in higher-end models like the Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyric.
Vehicles from 2019 and newer may also receive updates at roughly the same time as the 5G roll out to help make them feel like they’re receiving faster data speeds too.
Source: Road Show
