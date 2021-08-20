Apple to reportedly hold multiple product launch events in September

Shifting from its usual product reveal strategy, a new report from DigiTimes indicates that Apple could have plans to hold several events this September to launch a slew of new products.
As first spotted by MacRumors, the report states that Apple will launch its 2021 iPhone lineup, Apple Watch Series 7, 3rd-gen AirPods, iPad mini, a new base iPad and the often-rumoured 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh this September.
Apple adopted a similar product reveal strategy last year amid the height of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. First, the tech giant announced the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, 8th-generation iPad and iPad Air on September 15th. The iPhone 12 series and HomePod mini were then revealed the following month on November 10th.
It’s important to note that DigiTimes has a less than stellar record when it comes to the accuracy of its leaks. However, with so many rumoured new devices on the horizon, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple hold multiple smaller pre-recorded keynotes.
That said, Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman reported in mid-August that Apple plans to hold multiple events this fall, though his sources indicate a multi-event reveal strategy spread over the fall.
Source: DigiTimes Via: MacRumors
Apple might be gearing up to have one of its most exciting falls on record with new MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, AirPods and more slated to be revealed.
Comments