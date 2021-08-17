PREVIOUS|
Fitbit shows off new Designer Collection Sense and Versa 3 bands

The company also has new bands colours coming to its 'core' collection later this month

Aug 17, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit detailed several new accessories launching for its Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches this month.

In a blog post, the Fitbit team showcased its new Designer Collection with styles from Brother Vellies, including two versions of a scrunchie-like leather band. Available in ‘Black’ and ‘Oak,’ the Brother Vellies bands retail for $74.95 CAD in Canada.

Next up are Fitbit’s second season of accessories via a partnership with Victor Glemaud. These bands start at $49.95 and use sustainable ‘Repreve’ recycled plastic fibres. The bands are available in ‘Metallic Ombré’ and ‘Metallic Stripe.’ The new bands join last year’s ‘Metallic Gold/Black,’ ‘Layered Black/Red’ and ‘Chevron Red/Gold’ bands.

While the Designer Collections are available now, Fitbit also has more options coming later this month. That includes a new ‘Sage Grey’ infinity band, new hook & loop bands in ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Coastal Blue,’ new ‘Sand Dollar’ and ‘Seaglass’ vegan leather bands and new sport bands.

Those new band styles will be available starting August 25th.

Source: Fitbit

