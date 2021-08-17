PREVIOUS
This Xbox Series X/S emulator lets you play PS1 games at up to 4K/60fps

This is one way to playing classic PlayStation games

An original PlayStation emulator called ‘DuckStation’ has been ported to the Xbox Series X/S.

Developed in late 2020 with an emphasis on “playability, speed and long-term maintainability,” DuckStation can upscale PS1 games to 4K resolution.

60fps is also supported in some games, although the emulator by default will run each title at its original framerate. This is to make sure that the games don’t run into any issues while overclocked.

To run the emulator, your console will need to be in developer mode, which, effectively, turns it into a development kit. Microsoft charges a fee for this. You’ll then need to install the emulator manually.

Check out this video from YouTuber ModernVintageGamer to see the emulator in action. Some of the games that he shows off are Final Fantasy VIIMetal Gear Solid, Crash Bandicoot and Chrono Cross.

 

Of course, it should be noted that emulation falls into a legally grey area, where companies could, at any time, attempt to shut it down. Nintendo, in particular, has a track record of going after fan-run emulation projects.

Still, it’s yet another interesting case of fans creating neat software to run older games, especially when Sony’s modern consoles — the PS4 and PS5 — offer next to nothing in terms of support for retro titles.

Via: VideoGamesChronicle

Comments