Apple quietly releases new Ted Lasso iMessage sticker pack

Apple has released a new iMessage sticker pack featuring Ted Lasso.
The new stickers, which include characters from the popular Apple TV+ comedy series, can be used in both iMessage and the Clips video production app, according to 9to5mac, which first reported the story.
While the sticker pack’s launch hasn’t received an official announcement from Apple, the company added it to the App Store roughly a week ago.
If you want to use the new stickers, all you have to do is download them from the App Store, and they should be available to use in both iMessage and Clips apps.
According to Apple, Ted Lasso‘s second season premiere experienced the biggest debut audience of any Apple TV+ series or film ever. It also garnered 20 Emmy award nominations, which might explain why Apple decided to release a sticker pack based on the show. Additionally, Apple has already renewed Ted Lasso for a third season.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments