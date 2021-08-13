PREVIOUS
News

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming to Apple Arcade

Aug 13, 2021

6:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming to Apple Arcade.

The game was originally soft-launched on mobile in Canada back in 2019, and then was discontinued in late 2020. According to Game Informer, Grimoire of Souls was heavily criticized for its rampant use of microtransactions.

However, with an Apple Arcade release on the way, the game will ditch these elements.

The side-scrolling action game features characters like Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Maria and more. In Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, players fight through Dracula’s hordes of demons by using different weapons, attacks and unique character moves.

Apple Arcade costs $5.99 CAD/month and includes access to games across Apple’s four device platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS.

Related Articles

News

Aug 13, 2021

10:04 AM EDT

Pokémon to unveil more information about Diamond and Pearl remakes, Legends Arceus on August 18

News

Jul 21, 2021

8:05 PM EDT

Nobuo Uematsu’s soundtrack to Apple Arcade’s Fantasian now on Apple Music

News

Aug 10, 2021

1:47 PM EDT

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered launching today on Xbox

News

Nov 9, 2020

9:03 PM EST

Watch Dogs: Legion Geocache Adventure brings the fight to Toronto

Comments