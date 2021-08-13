Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming to Apple Arcade.
The game was originally soft-launched on mobile in Canada back in 2019, and then was discontinued in late 2020. According to Game Informer, Grimoire of Souls was heavily criticized for its rampant use of microtransactions.
However, with an Apple Arcade release on the way, the game will ditch these elements.
The side-scrolling action game features characters like Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Maria and more. In Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, players fight through Dracula’s hordes of demons by using different weapons, attacks and unique character moves.
Apple Arcade costs $5.99 CAD/month and includes access to games across Apple’s four device platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS.
Comments