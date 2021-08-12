Satechi’s 24-inch M1 iMac USB-C clamp USB-A, SD card slots to Apple’s all-in-one

If you’re a 24-inch M1 iMac owner, you likely miss the fact that the all-in-one computer only features USB-C ports despite earlier versions including an SD card slot and USB-A.
In an effort to solve this issue, accessory maker Satechi has released a clever hub-like USB-C clamp that adds three USB-A ports, a single USB-C port and a micro/SD card reader to the 24-inch iMac (2021).
All ports are capable of 5Gbps data transfer speeds but don’t include video pass-through or charging, unfortunately. The clamp itself features a silver aluminum finish and doesn’t come in other M1 iMac colours like ‘Yellow’or ‘Green.’ Also, it’s worth noting that the hub will only work with the M1 iMac given its square-off design.
While I was overall impressed with Apple’s latest iMac redesign, the lack of more varied ports — especially an SD card reader — was one of my main issues with the all-in-one computer. For more on Apple’s 24-inch iMac, check out my review of the computer.
Satechi says that the ‘USB-C Clamp Hub for 24-inch iMac‘ will be available in September for $54 USD (roughly $67 CAD). The company is also offering 15 percent off at checkout with the code ‘IMAC15.’
Image credit: Satechi
Via: AppleInsider
