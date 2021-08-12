PREVIOUS|
Canadian made concept EV Project Arrow gets $5 million from federal government

This will support 80 more jobs related to the project

Canadian-made concept electric vehicle (EV), Project Arrow, has received $5 million in funding from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. This funding influx will help continue the development of the all-Canadian car.

If you’re unfamiliar with the project, it started in early 2020 when the Automotive Parts and Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) in Canada wanted to prove that a vehicle could be built in Canada with mostly Canadian-made parts.

Since then, we’ve seen the car go through a design competition and the final design take shape. The project has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, but the Arrow team is still working to build a real concept version of the car.

In the funding announcement video that APMA shared on Twitter, there appears to be a functioning version of the car without an outer shell on display (think C-3PO in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace).

The latest round of funding will support 80 jobs and 40 suppliers across the Canadian automotive sector. It’s also important to note that this won’t become a real car to compete that aims to compete with GM and Tesla, but rather it’s a proof of concept to entice larger automakers to set up shop in Canada.

Source: AMPA, Electric Autonomy Canada 

