Home Alone reboot streams on Disney+ on November 12

Home Sweet Home Alone will stream 31 years after the original Home Alone's relese

Aug 12, 2021

3:48 PM EDT

0 comments

Disney+’s reboot iconic movie Home Alone is set to stream on the platform on November 12th.

The film, called Home Sweet Home Alone, tells the story of Max Mercer, whose family heads to Japan over the holidays (sound familiar?).

Like the first Home Alone movie that released 31 years ago, the film will feature thieves trying to steal the family’s heirlooms.

The reboot will star Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Chris Parnell, Kenan Thompson and more.

Disney Plus is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox and more and is available for $11.99 per month or $119 per year.

To find out what’s coming to Disney+ in Canada this August, check out our round-up.

Source: Disney Plus

