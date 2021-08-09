Apple reportedly meeting with South Korean car makers to discuss Apple Car

It’s been a few months since the saga surrounding Hyundai/Kia possibly handling the manufacturing side of Apple’s fabled electric vehicle (EV) ultimately came to a close.
Now, new rumours have appeared indicating that the tech giant is in discussions with several South Korean car makers, according to a recent Digitimes report.
The list of potential partners for “Project Titan” includes SK Innovation, an EV-focused battery manufacturer and LG, which recently forged a partnership with Canada-based automotive company Magna.
Back in February, rumours appeared indicating that Apple could have plans to work with Magna for the manufacturing side of its EV. Finally, the report states that Apple also met with South Korean company Hanwha Group.
Further, an independent report from The Korea Times corroborated Digitimes’ report, stating that Apple is in South Korea to find “business partners” for its burgeoning electric vehicle business. The story went on to say that talks are “still in the early stages.”
Though the tech giant has never publicly acknowledged that it’s working on an electric vehicle, several reports indicate that the Apple car will enter production in 2024.
Source: Digitimes, The Korea TimesVia: 9to5Mac
Comments