Ontario-based Magna might manufacture Apple Car: report

Now that Hyundai and Kia are out of the picture, a new report from Bloomberg has outlined several different auto manufacturers Apple could be considering working with for its often-rumoured self-driving electric vehicle (EV).
While the report mentions that Apple could expand its partnership with Foxconn, it also cites a potential partnership with Aurora, Ontario-based Magna, a manufacturer that has established relationships with BMW and Jaguar Land Rover.
Other potential manufacturers include Nissan, which has a common EV platform developed in partnership with French company Renault SA, and European automaker Stellantis.
The report goes on to state that Apple is “likely to seek multiple partners” for Apple Car production, including one for parts supply and another for assembly.
Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Apple’s discussions with Hyundai regarding an Apple Car manufacturing partnership broken down following the car company publically revealing it was in talks with the tech giant during a recent earnings call.
Several reports indicate that Apple Car production will start in 2024. Check out Bloomberg’sÂ report for a full overview of potential Apple Car partners.
Source: Bloomberg
Comments