Deals

Steam offering some games up to 85 percent until August 31

Games like XCOM 2 and Far Cry 5 are on sale

Aug 9, 2021

6:27 PM EDT

Steam is offering a variety of games at a discounted rate until August 31st, including notable titles like Far Cry 5  and XCOM 2.

Below are some of the most notable deals included in the sale:

Steam is also offering other deals as part of its mid-week sale.

Source: Steam, Via: RedFlagDeals

