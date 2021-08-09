Steam offering some games up to 85 percent until August 31

Steam is offering a variety of games at a discounted rate until August 31st, including notable titles like Far Cry 5 and XCOM 2.
Below are some of the most notable deals included in the sale:
- Far Cry 5: Standard Edition: now $11.99, was $79.99
- XCOM 2: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Unrailed: now $10.79, was $26.99
Steam is also offering other deals as part of its mid-week sale.
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut: now $27.29, was $46.49 (sale ends August 16th)
- Final Fantasy III: now $19.99, was $23.99 (sale ends August 12th)
- RimWorld: now $35.99 was $39.99 (sale ends August 14th)
- Borderlands 3: now $26.39, was $79.99 (sale ends August 12th)
- Hollow Knight: now $8.49, was $16.99 (sale ends August 14th)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat: now $27.29, was $45.49 — you can play for free until August 11th (sale ends August 13th)
Source: Steam, Via: RedFlagDeals
