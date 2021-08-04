Bell adds support for Fossil Gen 5 LTE network connectivity

Starting August 4th, Bell will support the Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch’s network connectivity features.
Bell says its the first and only Canadian carrier to support network connectivity on the watch. Further, the company notes that the Fossil Gen 5 LTE will be the first Wear OS watch to use its ‘NumberShare‘ plans, which allow users to connect their smartwatch to their phone number and share access to things like data.
Currently, the only watches listed on Bell’s NumberShare page are the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 and two sizes of the regular Galaxy Watch.
Bell will offer the Fossil Gen 5 LTE watch in ‘Black’ and ‘Gold Pink.’ The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Low Energy (LE), cellular connection, GPS, NFC and Wi-Fi. It sports 1GB of memory, 20 hours of battery and is compatibly with Android 6.0 and up.
Bell lists the retail price of the watch at $510 with ‘SmartPay’ device financing set to cost $21.25 per month.
You can learn more about Fossil’s Gen 5 smartwatches here, or check out the watch on Bell’s website here.
