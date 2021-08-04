Google leaks 2021 Nest Cam lineup with new battery-powered devices

While Google put a stop to leakers sharing images of its smartphones this past weekend, the company’s Nest products are fair game.
To be fair, Google leaked its own devices on its website — so it’s still ‘one upping’ leakers. The company hasn’t posted individual store pages for its new home products, but it has listed the names of the devices and included some pictures.
The Nest IoT products are called Nest Cam (battery), Nest Cam (wired), Nest Cam with floodlight and Nest Doorbell (battery). It seems like the Nest Cam (battery) and wired both have a similar design to the previous Nest Cam IQ outdoor model. The Nest Cam with floodlight also seems to have a similar design to its predecessor, but this time there are floodlights on both sides.
Google offering battery-powered products is definitely a smart move, considering companies like Arlo and Eufy have already been working on these types of devices.
With Google updating the page already, it’s likely we’ll get some new information about these devices very soon. It’s worth noting that Google seems to have removed the webpage from its site.
Image Credit: The Verge, Droid Life
Source: Droid Life
Comments