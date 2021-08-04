Rogers will offer up to 12 months of Disney+ with select Ignite TV, Infinite plans

Rogers announced that select Ignite TV and Infinite plans will come with six or 12 months free Disney+.
The Toronto-based national carrier says that when customers with select Infinite wireless plans sign up for Disney+ through Rogers, they will get up to six months of Disney+. Likewise, customers with select Ignite TV and SmartStream plans can get up to 12 months of Disney+.
Along with the offer, Rogers will integrate Disney+ into Ignite TV so that users can access content like The Mandalorian using their voice and the Ignite TV voice remote. Similarly, Rogers says customers will be able use voice commands to look up an actor’s filmography across multiple streaming services, including Disney+.
“With the launch of Disney+ to our Ignite TV, Ignite SmartStream and Infinite customers, we are delivering on our commitment to expand our content offerings and provide an unmatched entertainment experience with more choice and convenience than ever before,” said Eric Bruno, senior vice president of 5G, content and connected home products at Rogers.
“We are proud to join with Disney to offer our customers access to their incredible content and up to 12 months of Disney+ to enjoy their favourite shows and movies.”
Those interested can learn more about the offer on Rogers’ website.
Comments