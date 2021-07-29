PREVIOUS|
Google no longer allowing ‘Sugar Dating’ apps in the Play Store

The new restriction is linked to a policy update

Jul 29, 2021

3:40 PM EDT

Google has changed some of the language in the Play Store’s guidelines to prohibit ‘Sugar Dating’ apps starting on September 1st.

If you’re unfamiliar with the world of Sugar Dating apps, they typically facilitate meetups and relationships between older, wealthier individuals (sugar daddies) and younger, far less financially well-off partners. However, Google pulling these niche apps from the Play Store obviously won’t stop unique relationships like this from happening.

The new rule change specifically says that the Play Store now prohibits “compensated sexual relationships,” as first reported by Android Police. That said, it’s easy to make the argument that a lot of these apps don’t directly encourage sexual relationships and instead just market themselves as a discreet way to meet a partner for this special arrangement.

Beyond the above change, Google also says that it will soon start deleting inactive developer accounts.

Via: Android Police 

