Annapurna reveals new Game Pass titles, two Canadian partnerships and more

Video game publisher Annapurna Interactive just held its first-ever showcase, and it made a slew of announcements over the course of 30-ish minutes.
To start, the company unveiled two partnerships with Canadian developers. The first is with Toronto-based Jessica Mak, who’s working on an untitled music-based game.
Details are more scarce on the second, though — Annapurna is working with a new Vancouver-based studio called Ivy Road (founded by Stanley Parable creator Davey Wreden and Gone Home developer Karla Grimoire Zimonja), but they’re not yet ready to reveal any other information.
While we’ll need to wait longer to learn more about these two Canadian games, Annapurna did show off gameplay from a variety of other games. Additionally, we’ve found out that several upcoming and previously released titles are coming to Xbox’s ever-growing Game Pass service.
You can check out the full showcase above, but here’s a breakdown of the other announcements related to upcoming games:
- The Artful Escape — the music adventure game got a release date (September 9th), confirmation of a day one Game Pass release and a star-studded voice cast (including Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman and Carl Weathers)
- A Memoir Blue — a new game about a mother and daughter reliving their memories (release date TBA on PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, PC and iOS)
- Neon White — a new trailer was shown for Donut County creator Ben Esposito’s speedrunner first-person shooter (TBA late 2021 on Switch and PC)
- The Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye — the time loop game is getting a new expansion on September 28th
- Skin Deep — a trailer was shown for this quirky sci-fi stealth game (release date and platforms TBA)
- Solar Ash — a stylized adventure game from the Hyper Light Drifter team, coming to PS4/PS5 and PC (Epic Games Store) on October 26th
- Storyteller — a new puzzle game where you create the story, coming “soon” to Nintendo Switch and PC
- Stray — the cyberpunk cat game got a new gameplay walkthrough, as well as a slight delay from late 2021 to early 2022 (coming to PS4/PS5 and PC)
Finally, Annapurna revealed that Telling Lies and Gorogoa are coming to Xbox Game Pass (timing TBA), I Am Dead is releasing on Xbox and PlayStation on August 9th, What Remains of Edith Finch is being ported to iOS on August 16th and The Pathless hits Steam on November 16th.
Image credit: Annapurna Interactive
Comments