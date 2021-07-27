Nokia’s XR20 is tougher than I am

HMD Global has announced new phone called the XR20 that will launch in the U.S. on August 24th.
Nokia claims that the handset is entirely “life-proof,” which is just a fancy way of saying that it’s waterproof and sturdy.
The XR20 uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the same glass technology available in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the ROG Phone 5.
It also has been tested to work in temperatures as high as 131 degrees Fahrenheit (55 degrees Celcius) and as low as -4 degrees (-20 Celsius). This means that Albertans will need to grab a new phone when September hits.
The XR20 features a 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution screen, alongside a Snapdragon 480 5G chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card and 8-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, there’s a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.
The XR20 also includes support for Nokia’s OZO spatial audio and noise cancellation tech, 3.5mm headphone jack, 15-watt wireless charging and a 4,630mAh battery. Further, HMD is providing four years of monthly security and three years of software upgrades, so even though the phone can stand against everything in life, it still can’t face father time.
It’s also worth noting that HMD featured soccer players kicking the phone around in its ad for the XR20, showing up just how durable the device is.
Nokia’s XR20 releases in ‘Ultra Blue’ and ‘Granite Gray’ and comes out next month in the United States. It’s unclear if the phone will also make its way to Canada.
