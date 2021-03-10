Asus unveils ROG Phone 5 series with up to 18GB of RAM and 144Hz display refresh rate

Asus’ Republic of Gamers brand has announced the ROG Phone 5 series and a lineup of gaming accessories, including a new headset.
This year we’re getting three new ROG handsets: the ROG Phone 5, the ROG 5 Pro and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate.
Each of these devices offers Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 65-watt charging. Further, the handsets feature a 144Hz display refresh rate with a 1ms latency and an industry-leading 300Hz touch sampling rate on top of an HDR10+ AMOLED screen.
Specifically, the ROG Phone 5 series feature a 6.78-inch display with a 20.4:9 aspect ratio with a 2448 x 1080 pixel resolution and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, face recognition and ultrasonic sensors for its triggers.
The handsets feature a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro, as well as a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, the phones sport symmetrical dual front-facing speakers.
While the above is the same for each device, the smartphones differ when it comes to RAM. The ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5 Pro feature 16GB of RAM, and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate offers up to 18GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the ROG Phone 5 sports 256GB of storage, and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate and ROG Phone 5 Pro feature 512GB of storage.
Available exclusively on the ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is ‘ROG Vision,’ a rear display that shows customizable animations in response to various system and in-game events. The ROG 5 Pro’s ROG Vision offers a colour display, whereas the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate sports a monochrome version.
The Asus ROG Phone 5 series will be available starting in Q2. Canadian pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.
ROG gaming accessory
Asus has also unveiled the ROG Strix Go BT gaming headset that uses Qualcomm’s new Adaptive audio technology and offers active noise-cancellation and a noise-cancelling microphone. While the headset features Bluetooth, it also sports a 3.5mm connector that allows it to plug into different gaming devices.
Additionally, Asus unveiled the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad, which adds console-like gamepad controls to the ROG Phone 5. There’s also the ROG Lighting Armor Case, which gives the handset a striking appearance and features Aura lighting.
