PREVIOUS|
News

Fido joins Rogers, increases connection fee to $50

Fido and Rogers last increased the connection fee in October 2020

Jul 27, 2021

3:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Well that didn’t take long.

Over the weekend, I noticed Rogers’ website showed an increased $50 connection fee. At the time, Fido’s website still showed a $45 connection fee, but now the Rogers flanker brand has caught up.

Fido’s website lists a $50 connection fee (or Setup Service Fee, as Fido calls it) on its website. You can find it on the plan page under the ‘See full details’ heading. As before, Fido waives the fee for those who activate online, while in-store activations (or those done through Fido’s ‘Live Chat’ or ‘Customer Service’ platforms) will have the fee applied.

Fido and Rogers are the latest to roll out increased connection fees. Bell and its flanker brand Virgin Mobile increased their connection fees to $50 at the beginning of July, kicking off this latest round of increases. As usual, when one of the Big Three increases a price, the others follow — Telus and flanker brand Koodo plan to increase their connection fees to $50 starting July 29th.

Rogers and Fido last increased connection fees in October 2020 — the fee went from $40 t0 $45. Previously, Rogers and Fido increased fees from $35 to $40 in February 2020.

Related Articles

News

Jul 7, 2021

6:23 PM EDT

Fido customers can save up to $35 per month when bundling home internet and mobile plans

Deals

Jul 12, 2021

11:56 AM EDT

Fido is offering the TCL 20 Pro 5G for $20/month

News

Jul 26, 2021

10:23 AM EDT

Telus ranked fastest mobile network provider for Q1-Q2 2021 report

News

Jul 22, 2021

9:05 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [July 22 – 28]

Comments