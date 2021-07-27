Fido joins Rogers, increases connection fee to $50

Well that didn’t take long.
Over the weekend, I noticed Rogers’ website showed an increased $50 connection fee. At the time, Fido’s website still showed a $45 connection fee, but now the Rogers flanker brand has caught up.
Fido’s website lists a $50 connection fee (or Setup Service Fee, as Fido calls it) on its website. You can find it on the plan page under the ‘See full details’ heading. As before, Fido waives the fee for those who activate online, while in-store activations (or those done through Fido’s ‘Live Chat’ or ‘Customer Service’ platforms) will have the fee applied.
Fido and Rogers are the latest to roll out increased connection fees. Bell and its flanker brand Virgin Mobile increased their connection fees to $50 at the beginning of July, kicking off this latest round of increases. As usual, when one of the Big Three increases a price, the others follow — Telus and flanker brand Koodo plan to increase their connection fees to $50 starting July 29th.
Rogers and Fido last increased connection fees in October 2020 — the fee went from $40 t0 $45. Previously, Rogers and Fido increased fees from $35 to $40 in February 2020.
Comments