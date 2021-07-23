The Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) arm of the Canadian government announced another $7.85 million in total funding to help bring high-speed internet services to 1,560 households in the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions of Quebec by September 2022.
Vidéotron will receive a combined $6.21 million from the federal and Quebec governments for the project, to help the company deploy high-speed internet services to 1,560 homes that currently don’t have access.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed internet has never been more important. That’s why our government is investing to connect households and businesses in the Laurentides and Lanaudière regions by fall 2022,” said Stéphane Lauzon, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Seniors and MP for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation, in a press release.
Further, the investment will accelerate the deployment of high-performance internet infrastructure in the following municipalities:
Lanaudière
- Joliette RCM
- Sainte-Mélanie
- Crabtree
- Joliette
- Saint-Paul
- Saint-Thomas
- Matawinie RCM
- Sainte-Béatrix
Laurentides
- Deux-Montagnes RCM
- Oka
- Saint-Eustache
- Argenteuil RCM
- Lachute
- Montréal Metropolitan Community
- Mirabel
Operation High Speed aims to ensure connectivity for 150,000 households through agreements with several telecom companies, including Bell, Telus, Vidéotron, Xplornet, Sogetel and Cogeco. The federal and Quebec governments contributed a combined $826.3 million investment to make the project possible.
Over the last week, ISED also announced Operation High Speed funding to help Vidéotron bring high-speed internet to La Haute-Côte-Nord RCM, the Capitale-Nationale region and the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Source: ISED
Comments