Panasonic launches Toughbook G2 2-in-1 in Canada

Panasonic has released the modular 2-in-1 Toughbook G2 tablet in Canada.
The G2 offers a 10.1-inch display powered by an Intel Core i5 or Core i7vPro processor and features an 18.5-hour battery life.
The Toughbook G2 operates as both a laptop and a tablet, which will allow users to dock or mount the device on forklifts, emergency vehicles and desktops.
It also offers 16-32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, side-mounted A3 buttons and a webcam privacy cover. Ports-wise, it features USB-C, USB-A, Dual SIM, ethernet and more.
Additionally, the laptop is IP65, MIL-STD 810H, MIL-STD 461G rated and has a four-foot drop rating.
Since this is intended for businesses, a price isn’t listed on Panasonic’s website. Instead, if your company is interested in the ToughBook G2, check out Panasonic’s website.
