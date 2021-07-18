Vidéotron receives funding to bring connectivity to the Capitale-Nationale region in Quebec

Vidéotron is receiving $19.7 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the Capitale-Nationale region in Quebec.
The project aims to bring connectivity to 5,320 homes in the region by September of next year. The funding is being provided under the Quebec and federal governments’ Operation High Speed initiative.
The government notes that over the next few months, Vidéotron will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.
“Vidéotron is proud to have been chosen to connect these households in the region to high-speed internet,” said Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau in a news release.
“Thanks to the investment announced today, the entire Capitale-Nationale region will now have access to high-speed internet.”
Operation High Speed aims to ensure connectivity for 150,000 households through agreements with Bell, Telus, Vidéotron, Xplornet, Sogetel and Cogeco. The project is made possible through an $826.3 million investment from the federal and Quebec governments.
Through Operation High Speed, the two levels of government hope to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
Source: ISED
Comments