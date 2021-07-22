Vidéotron receives funding to bring connectivity to the La Haute-Côte-Nord RCM

Vidéotron is receiving $4.23 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the La Haute-Côte-Nord RCM in Quebec.
The project aims to bring connectivity to 300 homes in the region by September 2022. The funding is being provided under the Quebec and federal governments’ Operation High Speed initiative.
The investment will accelerate the deployment of infrastructure in Les Bergeronnes, Les Escoumins, Sacré-Cœur and Tadoussac.
Over the next few months, Vidéotron will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household is left without service.
“The pandemic has shown us how essential high-speed Internet access has become for our communities, not only for bringing people together virtually but also for working, studying and doing business,” said National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier in a news release.
“We are proud to participate in this important project and will continue to invest and partner with the Government of Quebec to ensure each household has access to high-speed Internet.”
Operation High Speed aims to ensure connectivity for 150,000 households through agreements with Bell, Telus, Vidéotron, Xplornet, Sogetel and Cogeco. The project is made possible through an $826.3 million investment from the federal and Quebec governments.
Source: ISED
