Vidéotron receives funding to bring connectivity to the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region

Vidéotron is receiving $42.22 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region in Quebec.
The project aims to bring connectivity to 4,250 homes in the region by September 2022. The funding is being provided under the Quebec and federal governments’ Operation High Speed initiative.
“Today’s announcement is very important for the beautiful Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region,” said Gilles Belanger, the parliamentary assistant to the Premier of Quebec, in a news release. “Large-scale deployment has begun. We are living up to our commitment. We will become leaders in connectivity.”
The government notes that over the next few months, Vidéotron will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.
Operation High Speed aims to ensure connectivity for 150,000 households through agreements with Bell, Telus, Vidéotron, Xplornet, Sogetel and Cogeco. The project is made possible through an $826.3 million investment from the federal and Quebec governments.
Through Operation High Speed, the two levels of government hope to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
Source: ISED
