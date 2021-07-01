Leaked images show the new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung is expected to release two smartwatches in August: the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic, and a few images of the latter got leaked on Thursday.
Giving us our best look at the smartwatch yet, official-looking images of the watch have leaked courtesy of AndroidHeadlines, showcasing the wearable’s design and colours. As the name suggests, the Watch Classic is more traditionally built with a rotating bezel and two physical buttons on the right side of the watch. These buttons will make navigating the new operating system created jointly by Google and Samsung much easier. The images also reveal that the traditional-design smartwatch will be available in three colours: White, Grey and Black.
According to the report, Samsung is ditching its two-size-per-watch tradition and is offering the Classic watch in 42, 44 and 46mm sizes along with options for the watch’s body to be made of stainless steel or aluminum.
The watch will also reportedly be water-resistant up to 50 metres (5ATM) and robust, thanks to MIL-STD-810G certification. Adding to the toughness is the display itself, which will be protected by Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+. According to the report, the stainless steel versions will have Gorilla Glass DX, while the aluminum variants will have Gorilla Glass DX+.
No exact price was revealed, though the report does suggest that the watch should cost more than $500 ($622 CAD). Check some of the leaked Galaxy Watch 4 Classic images below:
