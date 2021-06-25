Official-looking Galaxy Watch 4 leaked renders reveal a lot about the smartwatch

Samsung will reportedly release its new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4, this August.
Giving us our best look at the smartwatch yet, official-looking renders of the watch have leaked courtesy of 91Mobiles, showcasing the wearable’s design and colours ahead of its rumoured June 28th reveal.
The watch appears to feature a metal casing with two flat buttons on the side that look distinctively different from the outward buttons featured in the Watch 3. Additionally, a quick look at the renders reveals that the Watch 4 will be sold in ‘Black,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Rose Gold’ and ‘Olive Green’ colour variants.
Additionally, the renders reveal that the watch features a circular Super AMOLED display and is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. It sports 5ATM (50 meters) water resistance and features MIL-STD 810G (military standard) durability, GPS and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection.
On the software side, we already know that the watch likely features Wear OS instead of Samsung’s Tizen operating system based on the partnership Samsung and Google announced during Google I/O.
Further, the watch will include an accelerometer, barometer, BIA sensor for body fat measuring, compass, GPS, gyro, heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracking and sleep tracking. Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 with LE, a loudspeaker, and a microphone are also included. Finally, Watch 4 is expected to have two-day battery life and wireless charging.
