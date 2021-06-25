PREVIOUS|
Official-looking Galaxy Watch 4 leaked renders reveal a lot about the smartwatch

The Watch 4 is set to feature a Super AMOLED display, come in 40 and 44mm sizes and features 5ATM water resistance

Jun 25, 2021

4:45 PM EDT

Samsung will reportedly release its new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4, this August.

Giving us our best look at the smartwatch yet, official-looking renders of the watch have leaked courtesy of 91Mobiles, showcasing the wearable’s design and colours ahead of its rumoured June 28th reveal.

The watch appears to feature metal casing with two flat buttons on the side that look distinctively different from the outward buttons featured in the Watch 3. Additionally, a quick look at the renders reveals that the Watch 4 will be sold in ‘Black,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Rose Gold’ and ‘Olive Green’ colour variants.

Additionally, the renders reveal that the watch features a circular Super AMOLED display and is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. It sports 5ATM (50 meters) water resistance and features MIL-STD 810G (military standard) durability, GPS and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection.

On the software side, we already know that the watch likely features Wear OS instead of Samsung’s Tizen operating system based on the partnership Samsung and Google announced during Google I/O.

Further, the watch will include an accelerometer, barometer, BIA sensor for body fat measuring, compass, GPS, gyro, heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracking and sleep tracking. Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 with LE, a loudspeaker, and a microphone are also included. Finally, Watch 4 is expected to have two-day battery life and wireless charging.

Image credit: 91mobiles

Via: 91mobiles

