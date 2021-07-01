Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will arrive on August 20th

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut has been confirmed for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Set to release on August 20th, Director’s cut will contain the original game, any additional content released by the publishers, PS5-specific enhanced features, as well as a new Iki island expansion.
Iki island
The new Iki island adds a new chapter to the narrative of samurai hero Jin Sakai, who ventures to Iki to look for Mongol presence. Upon investigating the island, Jin “finds himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past,” reads PlayStation’s announcement blog.
Though not much about the expansion was revealed, the blog did state that apart from a whole new storyline and new characters, the new island also has a plethora of new content, such as fresh new locations to explore, new armour for Jin and his horse, new mini-games, new techniques to master, new opponents, and much more.
New features for PlayStation 5
PlayStation 5 owners will be able to enjoy new features, including cutscenes in Ghost of Tsushima and Iki Island, which will now offer lip sync for Japanese voice-over.
The expansion also brings with it support for the DualSense’s haptic feedback and triggers, as well as enhanced 3D audio, faster loading times, 4K resolution setting, and framerates aiming 60 frames per second.
If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on a PlayStation 4, you can pre-order the director’s cut upgrade for $19.99 (about $25 CAD).
Players who have the Director’s Cut on PS4 may upgrade to the PS5 version for $9.99 ($12 CAD)
Anyone who has the original PlayStation 4 version of Ghost of Tsushima and wants to upgrade to the Director’s Cut on the PS5 will have to spend $29.99 ($37 CAD)
The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will cost $70 ($87 CAD) on PS5 and $60 ($74 CAD) on PS4 for anyone purchasing it for the first time.
You can read more about the expansion on PlayStation’s Blog.
Source: PlayStation
