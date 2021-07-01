PREVIOUS
Business

Musk wants to decrease the initial cost of Starlink internet service

Next-generation terminals might cost less

Jul 1, 2021

2:14 PM EDT

0 comments

Elon Musk’s endeavour — Starlink, is a satellite internet constellation that aims to provide internet via low-orbit satellites that connect with receivers on Earth. These receivers, or Terminals to be exact, aren’t very pocket-friendly. The hardware is currently priced at $649 CAD with additional shipping and taxes, $65 and $92 respectively. While Musk’s ambitious offering is available in numerous regions across Canada, its high initial cost prevents it from being adopted on a larger scale. But might be changing in the near future.

During a discussion at MWC 2021, Musk stated that his company — Starlink is attempting to reduce the price of its user terminal from $500 ($621 CAD) to $250 ($310 CAD). “Over time, we’d like to reduce the terminal cost from $500 to, I don’t know, $300 or $250, or something like that,” he said.

Additionally, Musk stated that with the sale of each terminal, the company is losing money. According to Musk, each terminal costs the company more than $1,000 USD. But on the bright side, “We obviously are subsidizing the cost of the terminal,” he said. “We are working on next-generation terminals that provide the same level of capability, roughly the same level of capability, but cost a lot less.”

Musk says Starlink will reach customers around most of the world by the end of 2021 and that the company is expecting to have global coverage by next year.

With the new lowered initial costs, if Starlink is something that you’re interested in, you might want to read more about the service here.

Via: arsTechnica

Related Articles

Business

Jun 3, 2021

4:36 PM EDT

Conservative MP tables bill to promote internet service advertising transparency

Business

Jun 26, 2021

10:43 AM EDT

Elon Musk says Starlink has hit 69,420 simultaneous users, will be fully operational in August

News

Jun 29, 2021

3:35 PM EDT

Musk talks Starlink at MWC, forecasts total investment of up to $30 billion

News

Jun 26, 2021

4:54 PM EDT

Google begins warning users when its search results might be unreliable

Comments