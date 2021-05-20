PREVIOUS
Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2021

Marvel Studiosâ€™ long awaited 'Loki' premieres on June 9th

May 20, 2021

1:56 PM EDT

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ video streaming service in June in Canada.

Star, the companyâ€™s new general entertainment brand containing movies and shows from the likes of 20th Century Fox, 20th Television, was recently added to Disney+. Star is included as part of a Disney+ subscription.

Below is all the content hitting Disney+ in June:

June 4th

  • Marvel Studioâ€™s Legends (Season 1, New episode)
  • X-Men: Dark Phoenix
  • Big Shot (Season 1, New episode)
  • Disneyâ€™s Amphibia (Season 2)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New episode)
  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Us Again
  • Star Wars: Droids (Season 1-2)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New episode)
  • Glee: The 3D Concert Movie [Star]
  • The Gods Must Be Crazy II [Star]
  • Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)
  • Marvelâ€™s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New episode)

June 9th

  • Loki (S1, Premiere)

June 11th

  • Big Shot (Season 1, New episode)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New episode)
  • Disney The Owl House (Season 1)
  • The Happiest Millionaire
  • Zenimation (Season 2)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New episode)
  • Grown-ish (Season 3, New episode) [Star]
  • Luna
  • Marvelâ€™s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New episode) [Star]
  • Welcome to Mooseport [Star]

June 16th

  • Loki (S1, New Episode)

June 18th

  • LUCA
  • Big Shot (Season 1, Finale)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New episode)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New episode)
  • Love, Victor (Season 2, Premiere)
  • Grown-ish (Season 3, New episode)
  • Marvelâ€™s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New episode) [Star]

June 23rd

  • Loki (S1, New Episode)

June 25th

  • The New Mutants
  • Disney Bunkâ€™d (Season 4)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New episode)
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, Premiere)
  • Wolfgang
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New episode)
  • Grown-ish (Season 3, New episode) [Star]
  • Love, Victor (Season 2, New episode) [Star]
  • Marvelâ€™s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New episode)

June 30th

  • Loki (S1, New Episode)

Disney+ costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. Click here to subscribe or to learn more about Disney+.

Mayâ€™s full Disney+ Canada content lineup can be found here.

Image credit: Disney

