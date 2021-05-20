Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2021

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ video streaming service in June in Canada.
Star, the companyâ€™s new general entertainment brand containing movies and shows from the likes of 20th Century Fox, 20th Television, was recently added to Disney+. Star is included as part of a Disney+ subscription.
Below is all the content hitting Disney+ in June:
June 4th
- Marvel Studioâ€™s Legends (Season 1, New episode)
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Big Shot (Season 1, New episode)
- Disneyâ€™s Amphibia (Season 2)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New episode)
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Us Again
- Star Wars: Droids (Season 1-2)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New episode)
- Glee: The 3D Concert Movie [Star]
- The Gods Must Be Crazy II [Star]
- Grown-ish (S3, New Episode)
- Marvelâ€™s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New episode)
June 9th
- Loki (S1, Premiere)
June 11th
- Big Shot (Season 1, New episode)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New episode)
- Disney The Owl House (Season 1)
- The Happiest Millionaire
- Zenimation (Season 2)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New episode)
- Grown-ish (Season 3, New episode) [Star]
- Luna
- Marvelâ€™s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New episode) [Star]
- Welcome to Mooseport [Star]
June 16th
- Loki (S1, New Episode)
June 18th
- LUCA
- Big Shot (Season 1, Finale)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New episode)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New episode)
- Love, Victor (Season 2, Premiere)
- Grown-ish (Season 3, New episode)
- Marvelâ€™s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New episode) [Star]
June 23rd
- Loki (S1, New Episode)
June 25th
- The New Mutants
- Disney Bunkâ€™d (Season 4)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New episode)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, Premiere)
- Wolfgang
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New episode)
- Grown-ish (Season 3, New episode) [Star]
- Love, Victor (Season 2, New episode) [Star]
- Marvelâ€™s M.O.D.O.K. (S1, New episode)
June 30th
- Loki (S1, New Episode)
